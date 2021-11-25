Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 575.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.