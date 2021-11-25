Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Holcim has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

