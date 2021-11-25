HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

HRT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

