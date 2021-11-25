HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

