Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

HI stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

