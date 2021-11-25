Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HESAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.75. 13,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average is $149.63. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.