Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HESAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.75. 13,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average is $149.63. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

