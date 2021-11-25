Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sells $10,305.00 in Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $10,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Christine Garvey sold 575 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $20,815.00.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

