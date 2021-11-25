Head to Head Review: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) vs. Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.66 $81.14 million $3.59 5.98 Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.73 $12.73 million $1.73 7.92

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waterstone Financial pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterstone Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.31% 20.04% 3.90% Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11%

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

