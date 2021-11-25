Head-To-Head Contrast: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) versus Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A Nephros $8.56 million 8.79 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -19.34

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nephros.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arch Therapeutics and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nephros has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 88.21%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -145.84% Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

