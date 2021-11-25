Head-To-Head Analysis: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) and Its Competitors

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.42% 0.98% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Competitors 395 1666 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million $5.36 million 12.55 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.98

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana rivals beat Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

