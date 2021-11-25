HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Increased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after buying an additional 1,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,592,000 after buying an additional 922,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after buying an additional 841,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after buying an additional 817,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after buying an additional 746,334 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

