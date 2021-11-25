HC Wainwright Boosts Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target to $5.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.63.

PTN stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 630,193 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

