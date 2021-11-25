Hatton Consulting Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hatton Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

