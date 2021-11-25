Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Harrow Health alerts:

HROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 180,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,799. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Harrow Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Harrow Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 82,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.