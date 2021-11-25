Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Up 11.2%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)’s stock price shot up 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

About Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

