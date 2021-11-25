Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,825 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,563,709 shares of company stock worth $393,732,095. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

