Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -273.02%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.