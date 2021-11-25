Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,716 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,716 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 3.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $91,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,933. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

