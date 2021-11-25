Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,788 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Genuine Parts worth $107,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.6% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.36. The stock had a trading volume of 373,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

