Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,205 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 268,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth $481,000.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

OTCMKTS HLAHU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.