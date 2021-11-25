Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases 11,737 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sumo Logic worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 741,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 3.11.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

