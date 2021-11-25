Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $4,581,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $102,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,990 shares of company stock worth $6,360,740 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,511. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

