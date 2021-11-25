Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 396,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,026,000. Denali Therapeutics comprises 3.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

DNLI stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. 332,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,889. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,002,081.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,528 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

