Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 127.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 1,545,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,017. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -277.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

