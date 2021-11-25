Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,450 shares of company stock worth $8,582,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 170,319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 335.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

