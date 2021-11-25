H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLUYY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.84.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

