Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.25

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 41328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GHLD. Wedbush began coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $836.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.59.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

