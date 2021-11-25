Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

