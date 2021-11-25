Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 2,924,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.16. Guess? has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Guess? by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

