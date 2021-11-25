Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 86,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

