Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,193,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.