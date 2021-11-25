Grown Rogue International (GRUSF) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS: GRUSF) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Grown Rogue International to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -34.77% -110.81% -31.85% Grown Rogue International Competitors -414.80% -36.03% -7.68%

This table compares Grown Rogue International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $4.24 million -$2.28 million -4.49 Grown Rogue International Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -4.99

Grown Rogue International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Grown Rogue International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -647.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64,836% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International’s peers have a beta of -12.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,313% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grown Rogue International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International Competitors 357 1925 2869 54 2.50

Grown Rogue International presently has a consensus price target of $0.68, indicating a potential upside of 658.08%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 33.68%. Given Grown Rogue International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grown Rogue International peers beat Grown Rogue International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

