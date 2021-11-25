Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Griffon has increased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

GFF stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

