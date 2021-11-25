Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Director Sells $42,285,730.00 in Stock

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $867,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 43,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

