Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

