Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,933 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of SASR opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

