Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 171,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CryoLife in the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CryoLife by 54.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CryoLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $740.98 million, a P/E ratio of 628.21 and a beta of 1.49. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.