Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 392.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,604,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.00 million, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

