Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 89.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Presto Industries by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in National Presto Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NYSE NPK opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.21. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.