Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Neenah worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neenah by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Neenah by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Neenah by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE NP opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.87 million, a PE ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.76%.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.