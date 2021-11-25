Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 6,698 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 320,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 78.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 180,520 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

LFC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 9.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

