Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 161.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 111.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 326,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 180.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

