Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.