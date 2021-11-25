Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 229 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $221.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.87. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $36,272,686. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

