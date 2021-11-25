Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,197,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $321.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

