Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

NFLX stock opened at $658.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.39 and a 200-day moving average of $565.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

