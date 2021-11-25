Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

