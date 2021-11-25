Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,972 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

