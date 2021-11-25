GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.14

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.14 and last traded at $66.48, with a volume of 16841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in GoDaddy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

