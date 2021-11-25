GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

